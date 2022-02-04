For those of a certain age, it is easy to wonder Sunbury’s downtown can ever flourish as it did decades ago.
If it is ever to make a comeback it will take a concerted effort by city leaders, business owners, residents and entrepreneurs interested in pushing the city — particularly the Market Street corridor — forward.
Regular, affordable commercial inspections to ensure the properties are properly maintained and safe, is a good start. Recent pushback from business owners is understandable, but disappointing.
Late last year, City Council passed a commercial property ordinance to require all commercial properties to be inspected by Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC) every three years at a cost of $200 per business. Former councilman Chris Reis helped author the ordinance.
He said the ordinance is needed because of the deteriorating condition of commercial properties throughout the city, which lacks what he called a proper inspection process.
Last week, current members of the council — Reis, a city business owner, did not seek re-election last year — froze the ordinance. A handful of business owners spoke up at the meeting, voicing concerns about the fee and what it could mean in further costs of something that needs to be repaired.
In a commentary published in The Daily Item last week (Jan. 29), Kymberley Best — a county commissioner who owns two businesses — wrote that “The timing of this costly effort is wrong. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses were forced to shut down or close permanently. Any additional fees forced construction costs or other unforeseen challenges could mean the end for those who are left.”
We understand Best’s concerns about the timing. Businesses everywhere have struggled over the past two years to break even, let alone grow and thrive.
But $200 every three years is not an unreasonable sum for something that could lift the community.
A $200 inspection might find a problem early as opposed to when it’s too late, either leading to exorbitant costs for repairs or even condemnation of a property.
“There are multiple instances right now of properties that are in non-salvageable situations that had regular inspections been taking place they could have possibly been saved and rehabbed including properties owned by the city and county,” Reis said. “I can understand someone arguing or upset about the fee for this because honestly no one likes added costs for things, myself included, but to argue the necessity of this ordinance makes little sense to me.”
The sooner a reasonable resolution can be reached, the sooner the rehabilitation of downtown can become a reality.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.