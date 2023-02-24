In the coming weeks and months, inspections on commercial properties will begin in Sunbury. The inspections and their modest fees — $200 over three years — are not punitive. They are necessary to ensure the rebirth of the city’s downtown many have longed for.
Sunbury’s Market Street continues to struggle for stability. One of its anchors, Dollar General, is moving out of town after repeated building issues at 408-412 Market. Corporate leaders told city officials the location had exceeded the company’s point system regarding code violations, so the storefront is permanently closed.
The shop was first closed for more than half a year to allow for work on a leaking roof. The store was given an interior facelift as well.
It was repaired, then reopened. Similar issues popped up, so it was closed again.
It was repaired, then reopened. Similar issues popped up, shutting the doors for the third time in a year, even after the full remodel last fall.
The latest issue apparently pushed the location over the points threshold used by Dollar General to select locations. Officials said they are looking for another spot in the area.
No one can guarantee an inspection policy could have made a difference at the downtown shop. But it certainly would not have hurt and perhaps saved a busy, conveniently located and affordable stop for a lot of city residents.
That is the starting point for the new inspection ordinance. Find small issues before they become big issues. Keep storefronts open. Maintain foot traffic. Lift up the downtown.
“This is good for everyone,” Sunbury Councilman John Barnhart said this week. “They will go in, inspect the buildings and any problems will be pointed out and this will help reduce blight and keep these properties up to code. I am very happy these will start and excited to see the end result.”
Unfortunately, city officials said about 100 property owners haven’t paid the fee. Maybe they overlooked it since it’s new. Maybe they ignored it because they don’t want to pay it or want inspectors in their buildings. A citation is likely on its way, officials said, a justifiable measure considering the public handling of the ordinance and the lead-up to starting the program in April.
“We want to make sure these buildings are safe,” Mayor Josh Brosious said. “We do not want to see buildings having to close down because they are not safe.”
Sounds like a realistic and meaningful plan that can hopefully mark the turning point for downtown.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.