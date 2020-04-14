The coronavirus pandemic literally bombards us with terrible, negative news, leaving most of us searching bits of inspiration.
We certainly find it in the heroic medical care provided by our health care professionals and first responders, in the commitment of those who go to work every day to provide essential services, in the kind deeds of volunteers who graciously give their time to distribute food and other essentials to those in need or sew face masks for their friends and neighbors.
This week, we are learning about another inspiring group of people — approximately two dozen Bucknell University students, faculty and staff who are combining their unique talents, skills and brilliance to address the critical lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.
The group is creating innovative designs for face shields, masks and tent-like structures — all to protect health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
The designs include 3D-printed forehead plates that can be fitted with sheets of transparent plastic to form face shields. Bucknell professors Eric Kennedy, biomedical and mechanical engineering, and Brandon Vogel, chemical engineering, are developing a tent to protect medical personnel who are caring for — and therefore must have close contact with — COVID-19 patients. Another group is working on a reusable, hard plastic face mask that can be fitted with a disposal N95 filter cartridge, a design that may be easier to produce and use less material than the complete N95 face masks now in great demand for medical personnel.
Rachel Michael, a senior biomedical engineering major at Bucknell University, is working on the plastic mask project. She gained valuable skills and expertise as part of her senior design project when she worked with Geisinger to create a silicone model of a human heart’s aorta using 3D-printed molds and poured silicone. Through the process of designing, prototyping and testing her senior project, she gained proficiency in making molds with 3D printers. She is now using those skills and proficiencies from her home in Alexandria, Va., to develop the plastic face masks that can be fitted with disposable N95 filter cartridges, a design that could play a critical role in addressing shortages of N95 masks.
“I feel like I have a responsibility to help doctors,” Michael said. “This is why we chose to be engineers: to solve problems. I chose biomedical engineering so that I could help doctors and come up with innovative solutions to medical problems. We have a duty to help out, and I feel like this is exactly where I can help.”
We feel that is exactly what many of us needed to hear today.
