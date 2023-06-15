I graduated from high school in 1966, served in the Navy from 1967 to 1971, and then graduated from Penn State in 1973. I am, therefore, old enough to remember Watergate and comprehend quite well just how it happened and why it happened. For details, please read John Dean’s book — “Blind Ambition” — which accurately, and painfully, details this sad period in our country’s history. John Dean was the White House Council for President Nixon during Watergate, and a significant member of Nixon’s inner circle.
Watching the current events on TV today related to Donald Trump’s indictment, I could not help but reflect back to those times, and the similarities between both events. In my opinion, both are the direct result of a president who believed he was somehow above the law, and could do anything he wished.
But that’s where the similarities end. Back then, President Nixon was forced out of office by members of his own party who did not support him. They were men of honor, integrity, character and courage. They put the welfare and survival of this country above politics, even though they knew it would significantly hurt their party — men like Barry Goldwater, Howard Baker, and even John Dean eventually. I was a Republican back then, and I was extremely proud of those men for the leadership they displayed.
Today, the Republican Party lacks such men of honor. Sadly, many have put their party above the future of our country — and many simply for personal gain.
I now fear greatly for the future of our country. The survival of any country, including our own, depends significantly on the integrity of its leaders. I hope I’m wrong, but integrity seems to be in very short supply in Washington, D.C., these days — much like sparse church attendance everywhere today also.
And I feel those two are definitely related — causation, not just correlation.
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg