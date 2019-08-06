The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area would like to address possible misconceptions about our citizen education event, Candidates Night, for the Aug. 20 Special Election for the 85th District Representative in the General Assembly.
The League has been sponsoring a Candidates Night for decades to allow voters to hear directly from candidates running for elected office. During Candidates Night, which is traditionally scheduled a week to 10 days before election day, candidates address questions from the League and from audience members in order to make clear their positions on important issues. We contact candidates well in advance of the event, inviting them to participate in this important conversation with voters, informing them of our guidelines, and requesting that they confirm their willingness to participate by signing an agreement with us.
We provide a clear deadline for candidates to reply to our invitation, and we require all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, return the signed agreement to us by that deadline. Throughout this process, we strive to achieve three overarching goals: To promote fair and nonpartisan public dialogue with candidates and the public, to foster an atmosphere of fairness and equality to all candidates running for office, and to allow our all-volunteer members to perform our responsibilities effectively.
League deadlines and rules are not arbitrary. They allow us to prepare for the event and are clearly communicated in writing to the candidates well in advance of our events. We maintain our strict guidelines to protect the integrity of the process.
This special election has created special opportunities and special challenges. The timeline is short (there was no Primary Election), and the event is taking place over the summer, when many are not focused on such matters. Nonetheless, it’s an important election. The League hopes voters will get informed through a variety of means: By reviewing information all the candidates have supplied on the Vote411.com website, by reading the printed Voters Guide — to become available beginning Monday, Aug. 12 — or the online version at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org, and by attending Candidates Night on Tuesday, Aug. 13 (6:30 p.m. at the East Buffalo Township Building on Fairground Road).
Most importantly, voters should go to the polls or get absentee ballots and vote in the Aug. 20 election.
Teri MacBride is the president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.