According to recent reports the Republicans in the Pennsylvania State Senate have voted to subpoena the name, address, date of birth, driver’s license number, and social security number of every person who voted in either the Pennsylvania primary or general election last year.
According to an article in The Washington Post this is enough information for anyone anywhere to steal any Pennsylvania voter’s identity and open a fraudulent credit card account online in the name of any (or every) Pennsylvanian who voted last year. If recent experience in Arizona and elsewhere is anything to go by, that is exactly what will happen. Either intentionally or through simple carelessness or indifference on the part of the committee the subpoenaed information will become public. County election officials are subject to severe criminal penalties for disclosing a voter’s personal details; senators are not.
In any case it will discourage voting in the state the next time around. Was this perhaps the intent behind the subpoena? I would certainly be reluctant to vote knowing that my personal identity information might be stolen at the whim of a Senate committee subpoena.
Dale Hurliman,
Beavertown