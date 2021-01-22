Dear Congressman Keller:
The stunt you pulled in Washington was appalling. Your denial of the legitimacy of an election that was said to be the most free and fair in our country’s history was an embarrassment. People lost their lives in the Capitol assault by Trump supporters — incited and enraged by his delusive rhetoric. Words and actions have consequences and your help in propagating Trump’s vicious lies horrified not only our country, but the world. Your blind allegiance to a narcissistic sociopath proved to be a reckless endangerment to our democracy. You have blood on your hands, Congressman Keller. This will be your legacy.
How dare you try to disenfranchise millions of Pennsylvanians simply because you don’t like the results of an election! Evidently, you approved of the results enough to be sworn in as our congressional representative. If you don’t approve of the conduction or merit of the November election, you should resign immediately.
I have asked myself over and over again why you continued to support a would-be autocrat who scorned truth, propriety, and the rule of law. Perhaps you don’t have the courage to stand up to a bully? Possibly, you are misled by news sources that do not value truth. Did you succumb to peer pressure from your cultish Republican colleagues? Or, perhaps you have put your own political ambitions above the good of the people. Whatever your motives, it seriously calls into question your qualifications to represent the people of Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district. We sent you to Congress to honorably serve the interests of your constituents, not to engage in sedition.
David Lightman,
Winfield