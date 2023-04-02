Sometimes the problems we’re facing feel insurmountable. They layer on top of one another in a dizzying stack: climate change, racial inequality, unemployment, sexism. The thing is, all of these issues are interconnected. If we begin to solve one, we start to have solutions for the others.
That’s the power of taking action on climate change. Vulnerable communities are often hit the hardest, showing us the intersection between climate change and social justice. Coastal communities are often of lower socioeconomic status, and they lack the resources to rebuild from large storms. Take Hurricane Katrina for example. While rich areas were built back up and casinos quickly took root, the communities with less social and economic capital were left scrambling for some time.
Almost 20 years later, the Ninth Ward in New Orleans is still recovering. This is one of the neighborhoods hardest hit after the levees gave way in 2005. Communities like this in Louisiana in the aftermath of Katrina lack the social capital to fight back against these injustices.
These issues and more prove that climate change won’t just hurt the natural world around us, but it will also hurt the most vulnerable among us. This means that taking action on climate change has the potential to help these communities. If we create stronger flood plans, we can help prevent the loss of lives and property from large hurricanes.
If we shift away from fossil fuels, the factories that contribute to air pollution, fewer communities will live in the shadow of these factories.
We see this reflected in the concept of intersectionality, coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw to describe the unique experience of Black women moving through the world. Whereas white women experience privilege from their whiteness and oppression through their womanhood, Black women experience dual oppression from both their race and gender. The intersection of these two identities leads to unique problems for Black women not faced by other groups.
Intersectionality is useful in an environmental lens because we can begin to see how overlapping identities and issues can lead to compounded environmental effects. Race and class layer on top of each other to increase one’s risk of living near an environmental hazard. Class and occupation must be important considerations as we move to renewable energy. We have to be sure not to leave behind miners and their families. Much of the opposition to moving to renewable energy is in mining communities where their occupation has a strong cultural significance. We can’t ignore that culture, but we also can’t leave these people behind in the energy transition. Instead, we can work with them to make sure their communities will be revitalized by renewable energy. Without intersectionality, we are ignoring the realities of the environmental destruction we strive to stop.
In the most recent episode of our podcast, “Big World, Small Bites,” fellow Susquehanna University student Grant Rowe and I talked to Dr. Thomas Martin in a discussion about interconnectivity between humanity and the environment. He emphasized how we are made up of microorganisms that help us digest our food and keep our bodies going.
We are, in essence, an ecosystem within ourselves. Thinking of our existence this way, it is impossible to imagine ourselves as existing in isolation.
We live in connection with the land and people around us. Indigenous people have always known this, and as we strive to be better environmental stewards, we must listen to them.
We are a beautiful, interconnected, living community. This makes the importance of intersectionality clear. We must strive to recognize how these environmental realities affect people from all backgrounds in varying, and often compounding, ways.
There can be no environmentalism without intersectionality. If we begin to solve environmental issues thoughtfully and intentionally, we can help make the world a better place for all people.
Calli DeSerio Lambard is a senior Environmental Studies and Creative Writing dual major at Susquehanna University and the co-host of “Big World, Small Bites” podcast.