As a youngster raised in an immigrant household (at the age of 15, my grandfather emigrated to America to avoid Russian aggression and conscription in the Russian army) I heard many times that Russia was a bully. He had a deep dislike for Russians and he and his Russian neighbor shared a long-time disagreement.
Again, Russia has become the aggressors against their neighboring country of Ukraine, viscously bombing, shelling, and using rockets to attack civilian populations without regard to the outcome of these attacks. Thousands upon thousands have been killed or become displaced; forced to seek refuge in adjoining friendly countries.
The U.S. and European countries are assisting by providing military equipment to the Ukrainian fighters, but will not answer the pleading of the Ukrainian government to provide air cover and combat units.
It seems the events of 1918 and 1938 have been forgotten and western democratic governments, including the United States, are repeating the mistakes of the past; standing by watching as innocents are butchered without taking immediate action to assist in ending this tragedy. The reasons given are that they do not want to actively engage in a military confrontation with Russian military forces which could start WWIII. Unfortunately, this action by Russia is actually the beginning of what will eventually become another world war if the West fails to act in kind. If one thinks that the West is safe from Russian aggression, they are mistaken.
Russia’s Putin is hedging his bet that the U.S. and its allies will not engage in military defense of Ukraine. This administration has openly said that there will be no US troops fighting in Ukraine, which emboldens Putin in his aggressive action. Along with the devastating Afghanistan fiasco, any statements indicating that the U.S. will not intervene gives him distinct advantage in the process of murdering civilian women and children without fear of punishment.
Democrat presidents have, at times, not provided direct support to aggression historically. One Democrat President (John F. Kennedy) had the chutzpah to confront the Russians over missiles in Cuba.
There isn’t a Democrat who could ever shine his shoes let alone fill them, especially the current administration.
Remembering the aid that was given a fledgling U.S. by European countries, it is fitting for the U.S. to return the favor to a peace loving and democratic non-NATO ally. I believe if six U.S. Marines and six U.S. Air Force pilots were given the go-ahead to engage, the Russians would turn tail and run ending this war 10 minutes after their arrival. The Russians would not be in a position to face the mightiest military in the world.
It behooves us to directly intervene now before the aggression lands on the doorstep of a NATO country, or perhaps, even the U.S. itself. Then it will be too late for the U.S. and Europe to stop the mad man and his blood thirsty military without massive casualties on both sides.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown