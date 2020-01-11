The blinding dark brilliance of Donald J. Trump is for the ages, not for our time alone. He will have his Plutarch and his Shakespeare.
I have compassion for the man, so manifest the willingness to destroy in a vacuum of compassion. But compassion is not condoning, and forgiveness is not mine to give. It is merely and absolutely a choice. The lightning career of this boy from Queens whom I crossed paths with in the Bronx in the ’60s, originates from a point neither of time nor of space, but the point of innermost meaning. Each of us chooses that meaning. For the utmost singular of us, the choice leads by an extraordinary ladder to the highest humanity (holy person) or to the pit of inhumanity (destroyer).
As eight billion riders on planet Earth begin the decade of the twenty-twenties, a great destroyer is upon us. Today we see with open eyes the descent into the abyss where he would have us go. We see the fires and storms of a fossil-fuel-warming planet in which the corruption of money forestalls his abating. We see the Constitutional DNA of our nation dissolving under his grip. We see war in his “wagging the dog,” and the specter of nuclear armageddon in his pointless abrogation of the Iran nuclear treaty. The assault on the humanity of the world is bottomless. He would trump the innermost meaning of our existence. One does not need to be wise to see this, only human.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry