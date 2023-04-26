Rita Campbell’s letter on April 21 perfectly captures the ridiculousness of right wing attacks on drag performers. She cherry-picks her Bronze-age myths to attack male drag artists as an “abomination” for wearing what recent society has deemed women’s clothing, while ignoring how the same Deuteronomy quotation can be used to attack women wearing pants.
In her Bible, Jesus does not mention any rules about gendered clothing, but is always depicted wearing long hair and a beautifully-draped robe, hardly the attire of a spokesperson for mandatory trousers on men. Of course, Campbell should first prove her version of a god exists, and that she’s right about what that god demands of humans, before trying to compel other people to live by her superstitions.
Presumably her holy clothing rules were in place at the time our nation’s male founders were wearing wigs, makeup, stockings, and high-heeled shoes, but conveniently Campbell ignores this history and instead joins the fad of attacking drag performers. She and like-minded Trumpublican politicans are now trying to outlaw a practice that has been part of performing arts history in cultures around the globe, alleging concern for the welfare of children, while news reports pile up about conservative men, not drag queens, abusing children.
The Daily Item feature stories that Campell complains about shed light on exactly the sort of hateful, intrusive prejudices exemplified by Cambell’s letter.
She and her fellow extremist right wingers should ask themselves why they’re so obsessed with the chromosomes and genitals of peaceful strangers.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove