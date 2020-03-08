In a recent policy decision, the U.S. Department of Education under Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump has decided to cut funding to rural schools. Rural schools serve nearly one in seven public-school students that have long been considered the most underfunded and ignored in the country. Some 800 schools, already operating on a shoe-string budget will lose thousands of dollars.
A recent change in how the federal government counts the number of students who come from families living in poverty. Rather than allowing small schools to count the percentage of students, they are looking to count only raw numbers. For more than 15 years, schools have been able to count the percentage of students who qualify for federally subsidized free- and reduced-price meals, a common proxy for school poverty rates. This change dramatically impacts the award of funds made under the Rural Education Achievement program set up in 2002. These funds support essential services including technology, mental health and guidance services and full-day kindergarten.
At a time when many rural and agricultural communities are under stress, the educational services and financial solvency of rural schools should be strengthened- not undermined.
Contact President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and ask that they reverse their decision to alter eligibility requirements for the Rural and Low-Income School Program and refocus on helping small rural schools.
Karen Wolf,
Lewisburg