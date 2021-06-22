As go our parks and public spaces, so goes our health and wellbeing.
Last year confirmed what many know — that parks and recreation are unquestionably essential. Through every phase of the pandemic, our community and state parks and forests provided much-needed space for enhancing physical, mental and emotional health, while also providing places to connect with family and friends.
Meanwhile, park, forest and recreation providers worked tirelessly to keep individuals safe, delivering vital emergency services, distributing meals, offering recreational opportunities that promote physical and mental health, and keeping our parks safe, clean and ready to use.
And all this during the period when the same professionals were dealing with cutbacks, furloughs, lockdowns and working from home, while record numbers of people flocked to the parks and trails for mental and physical relief. In some counties in Pennsylvania, mobility to the local parks surged over 280 percent in the month of May alone! Our state parks saw more visitors than ever — nearly 47 million — an increase of 26 percent over 2019.
It simply and strongly demonstrates that parks are indispensable to our personal, social and community health. And our economy.
Yet parks are also underappreciated when it comes to reinvesting in them for our own good. Research has shown that during times of financial stress, parks are the first of public services to be cut, and are among the last to recover. Meanwhile, decreased staff, increased usage, and a growing backlog of maintenance — state parks and forests need $1 billion for crucial access and safety needs — are taking their toll on these essential public spaces and services that support a thriving populace.
Fortunately, The American Rescue Plan (ARP) passed by Congress provides direct aid to state and local governments for infrastructure investments; for offsetting revenue losses from COVID and responding to the public health emergency; and for critical capital projects for a variety of purposes.
Thanks to the leadership of State Sen. John Gordner, the Pennsylvania General Assembly could soon be in a position to direct a portion of $500 million of ARP monies to the costs of repairing, renewing and operating our state parks, state forests, community parks, and trails and greenways.
Sen. Gordner has just introduced legislation that would build on the investments made in community parks in the 27th Senatorial District through the Environmental Stewardship Fund and the Keystone Fund. Some examples include the improvements made in recent years to the Middleburg Nature Park, the Norris E. Rock Memorial Pool and Town Park in Bloomsburg, and Canal Park in Danville.
Sen. Gordner’s bill could also help the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources address some of the significant backlog of maintenance projects in state parks and state forests in and near the 27th District. This backlog of maintenance and improvements includes the pavilions, camping areas, water lines and dam at Ricketts Glen State Park; new restrooms at Shikellamy State Park; and bridge replacements, dam removals, and improved parking lots and trails in Bald Eagle, Pinchot and Weiser state forests.
These constructive investments are not only socially and environmentally sound; they also make compelling economic sense. The outdoor recreation economy in Pennsylvania generates $29.1 billion in economic activity, produces 251,000 direct jobs, and contributes $8.6 billion in wages and salaries, and $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.
However, as appropriate and timely as the plan’s provisions are, they do not automatically flow to the owners and stewards of our public parks, trails and greenspaces. We strongly support Senator Gordner’s efforts to direct a share of Pennsylvania’s ARP funding to the costs of repairing, renewing and operating our precious public assets, and to build better resilience against future distresses. We encourage other members of the General Assembly to acknowledge the vital role these spaces play in our communities by investing ARP funding to benefit all Pennsylvanians.
An open, robust, and well-maintained system of parks, forests and public spaces strengthens us all.
Tim Herd, CPRE, is the CEO of the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society. Marci Mowery is the president of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.