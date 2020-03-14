As the general assembly reconvenes in Harrisburg this week, there has never been a more urgent time to pass legislation enhancing internet connectivity deployment to all parts of Pennsylvania. Digital connectivity is critically important to Pennsylvania’s economic future.
From farmers and businesses to main streets and consumers, all are increasingly reliant on reliable high-speed internet connectivity to compete in today’s global economy. But it is abundantly clear – we’re falling short, especially in rural communities, and that deficiency will have a decisive impact on the economic competitiveness of Pennsylvania’s rural and urban communities alike.
As the chief executive of the century-old, farmer-owned cooperative Land O’Lakes, Inc., the promise of digital connection and data-based tools fills me with hope for the future – and hope particularly for modern agriculture. From drones that sense which part of a field needs water, to tracking devices akin to Fitbits for grazing cows, to the marketing possibilities that new web-based platforms offer, technology is already transforming the food and agriculture sector in ways that benefit everyone, from farmers in their barns to families at their dinner tables. For example, by deploying ag tech tools, our farmers can help solve climate and water quality challenges. They can optimize the use of nutrients and crop inputs to make smarter decisions, benefitting their bottom line and the environment, too.
All Americans, including those in the Keystone State, have a shared destiny, and it’s important to remember that our rural and urban communities thrive together. Bringing all communities high-speed internet access – on which so many aspects of modern life depend – has the potential to bridge divides and, in turn, make us all better for it. But if we fail to make this investment in what ultimately amounts to literal connection, those without access will fall further behind.
That’s why Governor Tom Wolf is smart to propose bringing high-speed internet to every corner of the Commonwealth in his Restore Pennsylvania proposal. Eight hundred thousand residents in the Commonwealth, including 520,000 in rural parts of the state, do not have readily available access to the online resources so many of us take for granted. These numbers align with what we’re seeing across the country, where 24 million Americans, including 19 million rural Americans, also lack this access. Further, in a recent USDA report, the agency said “While digital technologies are already creating value within the agriculture industry today, realizing the full potential of these technologies, could create approximately $47–$65 billion annually in additional gross benefit for the U.S. economy.
More than 1,000 members of the Land O’Lakes cooperative, and 460 of our employees, live and work in rural Pennsylvania, and their success matters to me on a personal and a professional level. These men and women produce the milk that becomes Land O’Lakes’ high-quality butter, cream, and cheese. They deliver 1.2 million pounds a day of milk for another famous Pennsylvania product, Hershey’s milk chocolate. They also manufacture our Purina Animal Nutrition products that help support and feed the cows and horses on Pennsylvania farms.
Business aside, the effects of what the rural digital divide means today for rural families’ quality of life and future opportunity are striking, and unacceptable. In many ways, bringing internet infrastructure to all is not unlike the rural electrification efforts of the 1930s and 1940s, which brought new jobs and services to rural America and made information technology like radios commonplace in rural households. In the twenty-first century, we should look to the lessons of the past and ask ourselves not how we can afford to embrace innovation and bring new technology to all communities, but with all that we stand to gain, how we can afford not to.
As the legislature re-convenes for 2020, I urge policymakers across the political spectrum, business leaders and citizens alike, to work together to make digital connectivity a priority. This is not a rural or urban issue; a Democratic or Republican issue. It’s an American competitiveness issue that we need to solve together, quickly.
Beth Ford is President and CEO, Land O’Lakes, Inc.