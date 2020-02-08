Really, Iowa.
You’ve had four years to get ready for this spotlight and this is what the nation gets?
The debacle/catastrophe/disaster robbed either Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders of a week’s worth of fundraising and campaigning as the winner of the first votes to be counted in the 2020 presidential election. It perhaps denied Buttigieg the history of becoming the first openly gay candidate to win a primary, as Iowa did with historic wins for Barack Obama (2008) and Hillary Clinton (2016).
It also put, as President Trump pointed out, the Democrats’ possible capabilities front and center. If Democrats can’t successfully run a caucus in a small state like Iowa, what will undecided voters think about their ability to run a country?
As of Friday morning, 100 percent of the votes had been counted but the winner had not been declared. The caucus closed Monday night.
National Democratic chair Tom Perez called for a recanvassing of all votes on Thursday. Later that day, The Associated Press, citing the tight margin and “irregularities in this year’s caucus process,” had not yet called the contest.
Iowa usually sets the tone for the presidential election every four years. Clearly, we hope that is not the case this time.
