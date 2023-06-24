I thank Ronald Blatchley for his thoughtful response (June 20) to my recent letter about drag shows, ancient and modern. He is quite right to point out the possible parallel to blackface shows: That segregated Methodist audience in 1953 Savannah might well have enjoyed such a show just as much. But blackface shows were not directed to Black audiences for their amusement, they were for white audiences, to reinforce their prejudices about the inferiority of Blacks.
The 1953 show I described was a parody for the amusement of those who were parodied. And that’s the way it worked.
I drew a parallel to contemporary drag shows and the efforts to outlaw them. In the present case, drag shows are presented, not by the heterosexual males who are a powerful half of the population, but by an infinitesimal minority of men who seek to break out of conventional masculinity, by exaggerated femininity. Those who are offended enough to try to outlaw such behavior seem to be mostly heterosexual males.
It is good that our culture has evolved to the point where blackface is no longer acceptable. But it was never outlawed: we just stopped finding it funny.
Similarly with drag shows: We shouldn’t resort to laws to prohibit that which we find “insensitive and offensive.”
Freedom of speech is only important to protect the expression of unpopular ideas. We suffer from widespread irony deficiency these days.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg