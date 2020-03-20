The irony of Sunbury having a vacant hospital at the time of an unprecedented national medical emergency is unbelievable! The hospital was suddenly shut down after serving the health needs of the community for 150 years. When UPMC took over g the hospital they were well received. Surely they had the experience and accompanying expertise to strengthen an important asset of our community. Or so we thought.
The silence around the closing was deafening. There were reports of meetings between UPMC officials and local, state, and federal government. They came to naught.
One of Merle Philips’ fervent objectives was to strengthen the Veterans Administration and improve the VA’s ability to serve the veterans by the establishment of a VA hospital in the area. His efforts were stalled by the lack of money and importantly the lack of a location. Merle’s dream could now become a reality. The federal government is allocating billions of dollars toward the fight against the coronavirus. They are also trying to find locations for badly needed hospital beds. We have the beds and the facility to service the needs of patients. Our hospital sits idle.
UPMC should gather a task force together to quickly form a plan to get the hospital up and running. The president has said the VA is of paramount importance and the country is desperately short of hospital beds. Sunbury has a vacant hospital, UPMC has a vacant hospital, the government has the money, and the VA needs a hospital/medical center for our veterans. Our elected officials, city, county, state and federal need to come together and facilitate UPMC’s return of the hospital to its purpose of serving the health needs of the area’s aging population as well as providing veterans with the health care support they deserve.
Employers as well as citizens have a stake in this and should lend their voices to saving what is the heart of our city. There is a solution to all this and only a short period of time to get it done.
Henry A. Truslow,
Sunbury