In 2015, the United Nations adopted The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a resolution to save people and the planet. This science-based project aims to protect the planet and return 30% of it including oceans, to nature, by 2030. Seventeen Sustainable Development Goals guide us to attaining the success we need.
One of those goals is respecting indigenous peoples and their land. Fossil fuel companies would not be allowed to destroy land and poison water where indigenous ancestors have lived and thrived for generations. Currently, in Sumatra, Borneo, and Indonesia, forests are cleared to establish palm oil plantations. Palm oil goes into products from food to cosmetics. However, the forests that are being razed are part of the remaining habitat for the critically endangered orangutan. Orangutans, our close relatives and very intelligent, spend 90% of their lives in the treetops of tropical forests.
Another goal is keeping large tracts of forests and deserts wild. Protecting areas where biodiversity has bloomed will slow the extinction of species. Without this protection we could lose 50,000 species, including 25% of all mammals, 33% of amphibians, 12% the birds, and 50% of tortoises. Biodiversity is like a web. If one thread of the web breaks, the web weakens. Eventually when more threads break, the web collapses. We human beings are also a part of that web.
A third goal eliminates the $100 billion international wildlife trade that is a source of animal-to-human disease transmission. For the past year, the world has battled COVID-19, losing 500,000 American citizens and over 2.5 million people world-wide. COVID-19 is a zoonotic disease, meaning it jumps from one species to another. We’ve already experienced zoonotic diseases, such as Avian Flu, Swine Flu, Ebola. In fact, an estimated 70% of emerging diseases are zoonotic. However, eliminating the wildlife trade industry and maintaining substantial natural wild areas, would mean animals transporting these diseases could remain isolated from people.
Another goal addresses conservation of critical ecosystems on land, including both plant and animal life. Our forests are constantly working to protect us. Their roots reduce runoff and soil erosion. If located along stream banks near agricultural areas, their root systems can filter out 88% of nitrates and 76% of phosphorus. Branches and leaves provide shade, keeping the streams at a life-sustaining temperature. The oxygen we breathe is processed by trees, other plants, and grasses, which absorb the carbon dioxide and release oxygen.
We also must repair the oceans, which make up 71% of the planet. For too many years we have used oceans as a refuse dump. Everything we discard into rivers and streams, accidentally or on purpose, eventually makes it way to the oceans. That includes fertilizer run-off, pesticides, septic and industrial waste, oil spills and offshore drilling. In addition, eight million tons of plastic pollution find their way to the oceans annually, resulting in the death of a million sea birds and 100,000 sea mammals. Fish ingest it and plastic remains in their bodies, making its way up the food chain until we have microplastics in our meals. Overfishing and noise pollution (from shipping traffic) and climate change are also adversely affecting oceans. The oceans are a primary food source for over three billion people. Coral reefs, once the most colorful parts of the ocean, and with a huge variety of biodiversity are now dead or dying. Reefs had once been a reliable source of food and income for 500 million people. They and the life they support are dying because of pollution, increased water temperatures, and ocean acidification.
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are not intended to preserve only amazing whales and elephants, beautiful birds, and butterflies. They also support necessary and underappreciated microbes, bacteria and other elements of the biodiversity living in the soil. About 190 countries had ratified the Convention on Biological Diversity, as of January 2020. One major exception is the United States, which signed but has not ratified the agreement.
We need to ratify this effort. Climate change and its consequences don’t stop at borders. To save ourselves, we must join the rest of the world to save the planet. Is 30% of the land and 30% of the oceans too much to ask?
Lana Gulden is President of Susquehanna Valley Progress and is involved in numerous environmental and civic organizations in the area.