It feels like school administrators at Selinsgrove Area School District handled concerns over a book that was part of the district’s eighth-grade Advanced English class about as well as they could have, but there will also remain serious concerns when it comes to banning books.
This week, school officials pulled the 1993 novel “Staying Fat for Sarah Byrnes” from its mandatory reading for the class after several students said the book’s subject matter made them “uncomfortable,” Principal John Bohle said. The book deals with abortion, suicide, abuse, religion and body issues. It was among the top 100 banned or challenged books from 2000 to 2009 according to the American Library Association
Bohle said students were initially given different reading material before the book was pulled after more students complained about topics in the book, mostly over abortion.
“Typically, we’d have them read a different book but there were enough (complaints)” to warrant action to protect the mental health of students, Bohle said. “Mental health has been such an issue since COVID, not just with kids, but adults” that the decision was made to remove it from the curriculum.
In some regard, that makes sense. But someone feeling “uncomfortable” about something is a low bar. What happens the first time a football player is “uncomfortable” reading about soccer? Or when a biology student doesn’t want to learn about photosynthesis because it makes them “uncomfortable?”
It sounds ridiculous, but people have been screaming about ridiculous stuff for a while now. It feels like more often than not anymore, it’s just easier to find workarounds or punt than stand up and have the difficult conversation about difficult topics.
The sooner we can all become comfortable being uncomfortable, the better off the world will be.
Catherine Dent has a daughter in the class. She said she allowed her daughter to finish the book and went and tracked it down to read herself.
“There’s nothing better than a book being censured to make me want to read it,” she said.
“The book shows teens having teen problems and who then find a lot of support from adults,” she said. The book is “not pro-abortion. A huge component of this book is about anti-bullying.”
We understand the want to protect children and their mental health. Many are at a critical junction, trying to find paths forward after somewhat sheltered lives of the last three years.
But hiding behind “uncomfortable” can lead to a lack of understanding, growth and empathy at a time when we could use more of all those.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.