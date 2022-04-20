Representative Fred Keller argues (My Turn, April 18) that U.S. inflation is caused by President Biden’s policies. I disagree.
A fundamental rule of capitalism is that the value of a commodity is what the market (we the people) is willing to pay. So, when supply is short and demand high, prices will rise; people will pay a higher price to get what they want. Alternatively, when supply is greater than demand, prices should drop as competition sets in.
So, at this moment in U.S. history, the supply of oil and oil products must be the lowest in history, assuming demand is back to normal after the pandemic. But why would supply be at its lowest in history? During the pandemic when people were self-quarantining and not going out, demand dropped precipitously, so prices should have dropped as oil companies mothballed their rigs. They didn’t.
In 2021 demand began to rise again, so, again supply should follow demand. Why didn’t it?
The U.S. got only about 8% of its crude oil from Russia before the pandemic. Now that dependency has ended, replaced (if needed) by the release of US government oil reserves in an amount of 1 million barrels a day for six months.
Again, Biden trying to follow the capitalist script that adding to supply should bring prices down.
On March 2, 2022, the average price of gas in the U.S. was $3.66. A week later, March 9, the average was $4.25, an 86% increase in price in the course of a week. That price was certainly driven up by the cost of a barrel of crude oil that went up from $92.35 on February 28 to $119.40 on March 7, a 77% rise in price. (By the way, the price of $92.35 was already inflated, up from $76.08 a barrel on January 3 of this year.)
Usually, it takes far, far longer for the supply of oil to fall 77%.
So how could supply shrink so fast over only a week? 86% means, according to the rule of capitalism, the supply of refined gasoline must dropped drastically. Yet, neither I nor any of my friends and acquaintances had any problem getting gasoline throughout the pandemic or with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, no gasoline shortages have been reported anywhere else in the country.
So, if neither the pandemic nor the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused any supply shortages, why are prices going up?
The only other cause that I have heard is price gouging. Of course, there is that. But if gas prices rose 86% in the week mentioned above while the cost of crude oil rose only 77%, that’s only 9% attributable to price gouging.
The price of gasoline was clearly driven up by the cost of crude oil. Yet the supply of crude oil has not diminished as the fundamental law of capitalism predicts. Gasoline prices must be pushed up by something else.
The 77% rise in oil prices over a one-week period was caused by speculation.
When the stock market drops or becomes volatile, investors shift from equities to commodities and oil is a freely traded commodity. Some hedge funds shift investments from equities to commodities, money flows into the commodity markets as many independent investors shift their equity investments there.
When the stock market got soft and volatile as the pandemic relented, speculators moved their investments into the commodity market.
Since oil prices were stable and climbing, much of it went into oil. This huge shift in investments drove crude oil prices up even more and faster.
There are no oil or gas shortages and no serious problems with delivery. Something else must be pushing gas prices to some of their highest levels ever.
The only explanation for the inflation of gasoline prices is wild speculation. No president of any country has anything to do with it.
Robert Beard is Professor Emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.