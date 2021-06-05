I found “Futility of Biden’s tax cuts” by Tracy Miller an interesting read in the Memorial Day edition of The Daily Item. However, in my opinion, he is looking at the U.S. economy from a very limited and short-term perspective.
He is avoiding looking at the economy of the world from a global perspective and like many is looking at our national economy from the inside only, when in fact, one needs to view it from a global perspective and from without, because in reality all nations compete for market share.
Even though China is considered to have a socialist economy and Russia a Communist economy, I doubt anyone would argue that neither China, Russia, the United States, Germany nor any other country’s leaders are not trying to expand their country’s wealth and influence, thus the world market is capitalistic with participants sometimes using force to expand either their geography or influence.
Mr. Miller argues that “Higher tax rates reduce incentives to do whatever it is that is taxed. Income taxes reduce the incentive to work, taxes on profits reduce the incentive to invest, and sales taxes reduce the incentive to buy and sell.”
From a global perspective, however, the opposite is true. Taxpayers become investors and they work harder to maintain their country’s position in the marketplace. Yes, Biden’s plan is expensive, but instead of dragging his feet, he is preparing the United States for future competition in the world’s capitalistic economy. In the longer term, all Americans will benefit, both rich and poor, depending on how much they are willing to invest and how hard they are willing to work.
The Russians and Chinese are already investing.
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury