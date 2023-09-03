In checking “the Google Machine” on my computer, I counted more than 70 books dedicated to climate change, and it appeared to me that there was an almost equal amount of climate change deniers as there were those who agreed that climate change is real. Some were scientists and some were not and it seemed there was no ‘absolute winner’ on either side.
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy noted during the presidential debate on Aug. 23 that “the climate change agenda is a hoax that kills more people than climate change.” When asked what parts of the climate change agenda were killers, there was no response. According to the Washington Post, Ramaswamy said “fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity.” It was also noted that Ramaswamy is a businessman who favors fossil fuels.
The World Health Organization noted in 2014 that between 2030 and 2050, an additional 25,000 deaths a year would occur because of climate change mainly due to hunger, communicable diseases, and malaria all caused by longer rainy seasons.
In the United States, I favor the information found in Science News, which is a monthly magazine I began reading when I was in fourth grade (many years ago!) and it keeps me up to date on the major happenings in the world of science. For example, a recent article noted that “heat waves are roasting many parts of the world, and July earned the title of hottest month ever recorded.” The article noted that children are especially at risk and “UNICEF estimates that nearly half of all children globally — about one billion total — are extremely vulnerable to multiple effects of climate change.” Those multiple effects include heat-related deaths, injuries due to severe weather events, allergies and asthma attacks, food insecurity and stunted growth, drought, and vector-borne infectious diseases. The long-term effects include reduced intellectual functioning, respiratory problems and malnutrition.
On the upside, in addition to not listening to anything Ramaswamy says about climate change, what else can we do? Here are some simple steps to reduce climate change:
Spread the word: Talk to your friends, neighbors and organizations about climate change and what can be done.
Call your politicians and ask local businesses about what can be done.
Turn off all lights and appliances when not in use.
Eat more fruits and vegetables (plant-based diet).
Dress climate-smart.
Plant trees.
Shop plastic free.
Recycle everything you can.
These are just a few things you can do and you should ask your local recycling experts for more information. Recycling centers in central Pennsylvania include Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Bloomsburg, Coal Township and Dauphin County.
The editor of Science News noted that “grid-forming inverters “are key to connecting wind and solar farms with existing power grids in ways that keep the grids stable, especially as renewable energy produces more and more of our electricity.” The editor also noted that other countries around the world are being contacted for their climate change solutions, and she mentioned how Kenya and other East African nations are using their abundant geothermal resources to build solutions. The editor also noted that many specialists are working to replace the country’s 19th-century systems that will keep the lights shining and also protect the planet. Hopefully, there are some Edison-like and Tesla-like scientists who will find ways to replace the older systems in the near future rather than the distant future. We owe it to the next generations to do all we can for as long as we can to do whatever we can to help.
If each person/family plays a role in recycling and building a sustainable future, we can rest assured that our children and grandchildren will have a longer, happier life.
On a national scale, Westinghouse has partnered with Road Runner Recycling to manage waste streams more effectively and signed with the United Nations 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact, an ambitious effort to accelerate the decarbonization of the world’s electricity systems.
The Science News Editor-in Chief, Nancy Shute, offered the following thought: “I hope that 100 years from now, these innovators will be lauded as the Edisons, Teslas, and Westinghouses of the climate solutions era.”
This Old Codger believes climate change is a real problem and we need to devote our best efforts to easing the problem along with encouraging all nations of the world to do the same. We owe it to the next generations to do the best we can to ease the problems and we need to ensure they continue the efforts to ensure a better world.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.