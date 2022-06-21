I don’t know about any of you, but I rarely write letters to the editor.
I grew up on a farm in Snyder County. I grew up around guns: rifles, shotguns, 22 plinkers, etc. Later I was introduced to the M-16 when I was in the service. A fast, lightweight rifle with no recoil; an awesome weapon of war. I’ll never forget my surprise when I field-stripped it to find “Mattel” stamped on the stock (but that’s another story). I own guns to this day and am a proud supporter of the right to keep and bear arms.
I am also a proud parent and grandparent. I miss my children and grandchildren when I can’t see them.
Unfortunately, some of us will never see their loved ones again. Ever! I don’t think the founding fathers envisioned our current situation when they created the Second Amendment. In their time, a shooter could discharge two, maybe three rounds within a minute. Today even an unskilled shooter can discharge 30-plus rounds within that same minute with a semi-automatic and large capacity magazine. These weapons were designed for soldiers in war! They are now being used to create war on our streets, in our workplaces and in our schools.
Are our “born” children any less precious than our unborn? Have we the courage to admit that our current policy is failing our children. Or that the new proposed law is inadequate? Can we not do better?
George Martin,
Sunbury