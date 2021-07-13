“The American people want answers. It’s on us, as elected officials to start asking questions,” Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) says in an essay last week.
Keller of course is asking about the possibility of tracking down the source of the COVID-19 which killed more than 600,000 Americans and continues to kill many who refuse to be vaccinated.
I suspect Keller, who follows the Republican line like a dog on the scent of a fox, actually believes there will be a determination of the source.
Maybe Keller should also be saying “the American people want answers. It’s on us, as elected officials to start asking questions.” Yes Fred it’s time the Congress and Senate should be asking hard questions about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, one in which several people, including police officers died.
Keller followed the party line and voted against a commission that would probe the riot and perhaps link some of his colleagues to the riot.
Earlier Keller voted to throw out your vote and followed Trump’s lies about the election being rigged.
Where did this riot come from and what is the GOP trying to hide?
John Huckaby,
Lewisburg