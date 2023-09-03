Is fracking good for PA?
In 2019, Pennsylvania taxpayers spent $3.8 billion on subsidies to the oil and gas industry. These handouts have been going on for years and are still being doled out to the same extent today. I think there is a good argument to be made that this money could be better spent on jobs and infrastructure related to combatting the climate crisis by switching to renewable energy instead.
Our legislators in Harrisburg and businesspeople in the oil and gas industry will tell you that they have been doing a lot to fight the climate crisis and build our economy by converting coal-fired electricity plants to “clean” natural gas-fired plants, and by bringing more natural gas-supported industry to the state. If all their plans come to fruition, in addition to plastic nurdles, gas project developers will make “clean” hydrogen, “clean” diesel, fertilizers, and even bitcoin using natural gas. These developers say they will bring “jobs and prosperity” to PA. If you don’t know about the subsidies, the message is compelling. After all, Pennsylvania has been an energy leader for 150 years, and natural gas is the latest energy product. Shouldn’t we take advantage of it?
It’s becoming clear that the answer to this question is likely to be no. This is because the costs to our health and our communities are too high, and we are rapidly running out of time to act on the climate crisis.
Last week, the University of Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the results of three studies that evaluated health risks associated with living near fracking operations in western Pennsylvania. One study found that children who live within a mile of natural gas fracking operations are five to seven times more likely to suffer from lymphoma than those who live farther than five miles away. This risk far exceeds that of the United States as a whole. The two other studies linked living near fracking operations to low birth weight for newborns and a four-to-five-fold increased risk of asthma attacks in children.
These studies add to a growing body of evidence that fracking operations are harmful to humans and that the risks are too high, even considering any economic prosperity. A group of concerned physicians who analyzed nearly 2,200 studies on the health effects of fracking since 2014 have concluded that there is “no evidence that fracking can be practiced in a manner that does not threaten human health directly or without imperiling climate stability upon which human health depends.”
Beyond health impacts, a number of studies have shown that natural gas is not even “clean.” In fact, if you track methane leaks from the well during gas production, the flaring of excess gas at the well, leaks in pipelines, and leaks after a well has been shut down and likely abandoned, natural gas has roughly the same carbon footprint as coal. Even if we add emerging (and super-expensive) carbon capture technology to natural gas-burning plants, experts say the cost-benefit analysis favors renewable energies such as wind and solar with energy storage technologies.
But what about prosperity? Aren’t we putting people out of work if we stop fracking? Of course, this is the most compelling argument for continued development of the natural gas industry in PA. People need jobs. However, studies from the Ohio River Valley Institute have looked at the effects of fracking operations on communities in southwestern and northeastern PA. Their analysis shows that very little of the money associated with these operations actually makes it into the local economy. Over time, fracking communities provide more to the gross domestic product than do non-fracking communities, however, they have lower incomes and fewer jobs, and lose their population base. The only population that enjoys prosperity is the gas industry.
Considering how much fracking is costing us in children’s lives and health, taxpayer dollars, and economic prosperity, continuing to support this industry just doesn’t add up for PA. We don’t have to give up being an energy leader, we just need to think outside the gas well. This means we need to stop fracking and start investing in our clean, green, renewable energy future as quickly as possible.
Sandy Field lives in Lewisburg and is the chair of the Climate Reality Project, Susquehanna Valley Chapter. Contact her for more information about climate action in this area or to schedule a presentation for your group at SusquehannaValleyCRP@gmail.com.