So, we’ve all been hurling around these big words like “capitalism,” and “socialism.”
But here’s what stood out for me recently, in real world terms: We’ve been having interest rate hikes up the wazoo for the last year and some — my credit card is back up to 18% interest, and forget about buying a car or house right now. And do you know what the reason for those hikes was? Unemployment was too low! That’s right, everyone having a job made the Federal Reserve System say, “Uh, oh, this is no good. We’ve got to slow the economy down.”
Say, what? How is everyone having a job a bad thing? Here’s how — it’s a bad thing if your business model depends on desperate workers! If you make a terrible product, you don’t pay much, or the work is really hard or dirty or dangerous, you can’t get workers if they’ve all got decent jobs! And a lot of our jobs are like that, from working at McDonald’s to telemarketing to working in a field harvesting tomatoes. And the economy, according to the Federal Reserve (established as an independent entity in 1913 to protect the economy), needs those businesses to make a profit more than it needs the workers to have good jobs.
They pussyfoot around it, but if you read their declarations carefully, they pretty much say this in plain terms. Like, “Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month. Of course, the headlines say, “Inflation is too high,” which hurts all of us consumers, but also the owners/investors, who make lower profits.
But the Fed’s solution is to raise interest rates to slow the economy so that there are more people desperate for fewer jobs, so those lousy but profitable (for the owners/investors) jobs will still get done. Oh, and by the way — the only people who benefit from interest rate hikes? The people who can afford to invest! Heck, they can just stick their money in a nice, safe IRA and it’ll make money hand over fist when interest rates are high! And there are all kinds of tax benefits the government provides for doing just that! So owners and investors win and workers lose when interest rates go up, for you who are keeping score.
This is funny for a couple reasons — first, because no one is seriously talking about changing the jobs so they aren’t so lousy — unions used to do that, but they’ve been targeted by the same governmental strategies that set up the Fed in the first place. What’s even funnier, though, is that the Republicans, the supposed party of business, have gone so far off the deep end with their demonization of people who aren’t “Real Americans,” that they’ve made anti-immigration policies one of their top priorities! Build that wall! Thereby keeping out a whole bunch of desperate people who otherwise would take those lousy jobs, make money for the owners/investors and pull themselves up by their bootstraps to live the American dream, which the Republicans also claim to represent!
I don’t know what comes next, and I ain’t running for office any more. All I have is my observations and ability to call powerful people on their BS, whenever it occurs. Turns out that simple act rattles the cages of the people in charge of the economy, who would rather whistle past the graveyard while they enact policies on purpose to keep some people down so that other people can rise higher than ever before.
Yeah, it’s our longtime system, and yeah, it works for some people. But it is based on cruelty, on exploitation, and on creating winners and losers on purpose in our economy and society. This isn’t, “life is cruel,” by the way, which I utterly and completely believe, but rather “some people are willing to add to the cruelty of life by treating others as their inferiors and taking advantage of every advantage, earned or unearned, to keep those people inferior and themselves superior.” Because the system demands it. The system feeds on desperate people, plain and simple.
If I am wrong, please interpret the Fed’s words and actions of the last 18 months for me in some other way that makes sense. You can’t do it. Keep whistling.
Trey Casimir lives in Lewisburg.