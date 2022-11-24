Alexander Pope, an English poet and satirist, once said in his “Essay on Man” that “hope springs eternal” in noting the yearning of every person in striving for a better life. However, recent events seem to indicate that ‘hate springs eternal’ in noting the rise of hate groups to injure and/or kill, Jews, LGBTQs, Blacks, and those crossing our borders to seek asylum in the U.S. and let’s not even discuss those who would ban thousands of books in trying to hide from our past of Native American oppression and slavery. After all, teaching that in school makes our kids feel bad and we don’t want that. But how do we learn from history if we don’t teach it and examine it in search of a better path as a nation?
The Southern Poverty Law Center noted the alleged collaboration between the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two anti-government groups who played a major role in the Jan. 6 insurrection to raid the Capitol in attempting to stop the legal transfer of power to keep Donald Trump as president. The Justice Department has charged Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy. Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and ten of his followers with sedition.
Do we as Americans hate our government enough to overthrow it? Apparently, there are those who thought it was absolutely necessary. If you watched the coverage on television, you could see that it was more than “just a tour” or a “walk through the Capitol.” There were five deaths and over 150 injured in that “tour.”
This Old Codger has been around for 74 years, and I think there are just so many people who hate so many things and those attitudes if unchecked lead people to just go nuts with guns or hate speech or a combination of the two. It seems like there’s a national anger aimed at whatever is upsetting to various groups. Obviously, there are Democrats who hate Republicans and vice versa, there are those who aim their hate at various ethnic groups and also religious groups and it seems to be increasing. and if I hate someone or some group of people like LGBTQs, Muslims, Jews, and other religious or ethnic groups, I should be able to shoot them, right? and what about old people, short people, woke people, or stupid people? The fact that we’ve had three straight years of 600-plus mass shootings speaks to these examples. Where does it end?
This Old Codger thinks it ends with Republicans and Democrats working together to find a path forward without broadcasting their own animosities against “the other side;” it ends with news networks broadcasting factual information rather than their own unproven opinions; it ends with each person looking within to find common ground with others who think differently; it ends with public officials speaking out with ideas for a path forward and this is especially important because many people expect our elected public officials to provide answers.
For example, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly criticized Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, as “the world’s most dangerous person.” Weingarten responded by noting that Pompeo is only hurting kids and is only trying to get an upper hand on a possible path to becoming the next president.
This is a classic example of a possible explosion of hatred. Why didn’t Pompeo ask to meet with Weingarten to discuss his views and search for a compromise rather than publicly bursting forward with a claim that he knew would make headlines? and why didn’t Weingarten call Pompeo to suggest a meeting that could result, over time, in a more beneficial educational experience for our youth?
This Old Codger also sees critical race theory as another example of headline-grabbing. It’s aimed at convincing the white populace that we have to be careful in dealing with a population where the white race is eventually overcome by millions of those who are not white. Of course the plausible threat is that white people may be treated as slaves or somehow treated as lesser human beings. Wow! Get your guns and let’s hit the streets, right? No, let’s hit the schools to negate this theory and accept the fact that we should strive instead to become a nation of “liberty and justice for all” despite our various religious and ethnic beliefs.
Frankly, I’m not sure where this nation is headed. My sense is that we have too many “my way or the highway” personalities in positions of power. In 2021, the Southern Poverty Law Center tracked a total of 30 “hate groups” in Pennsylvania alone and you can check out the national list on their website. Just google Southern Poverty Law Center.
If we don’t strive to get a handle on hate, I think of the quote from German pastor Martin Niemoller prior to World War II: “First they came for the Socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.