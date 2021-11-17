I was horrified to learn that the Pennsylvania state Senate approved a bill that allows Pennsylvania citizens to carry a loaded firearm, openly or concealed, and without a permit.
This legislation was supported by Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and by Jake Corman, president of the Senate, and confirmed candidate for Pennsylvania governor. The bill will likely pass the House of Representatives, with the support and leadership of Kerry Benninghoff.
A companion bill also would forbid and punish municipalities that impose rational restrictions that exceed state laws. Our elected officials seem to be oblivious to the extent of gun violence, death, and catastrophe.
Is it too much to have some reasonable limits in the interest of safety and security while still honoring the constitution?
Thank goodness Gov. Wolf will likely veto these bills.
Mary and Bruce Serene,
State College