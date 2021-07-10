Ah, the high-minded, colorblind white man. Relating to us what Martin Luther King Jr. really meant, the lessons of Gandhi and sharing his earnest expressions of fair-mindedness. Just let him talk for a minute, though, and he’ll let the cat out of the bag. Harry Prentiss (Letter to the Editor, July 8) wants us to know that he realizes that “... racism was rampant in certain parts of our history and was a reason people of color and other races could not get an equal footing in our nation.”
And there it is.
Was? You mean like last summer, when Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck and killed him? Like a little before that, when a Black woman in her home, a Black kid on a playground and multiple Black men were killed by police? Yesterday, when some Black person wasn’t able to get a fair loan for a home or business? No “was” about it!
It is, and continues to be. White people parroting the words of civil rights heroes don’t help, and are in fact insulting when they use those words to tell other people how to live, how to protest and how to effect change.
Mr. Prentiss scolds that “Today the actions of the civil rights movement takes place late at night not in the middle of the day...” Uh, huh, that’s when the Ku Klux Klan did their best work, too, in the dead of night. Why wouldn’t the abused defend themselves at the same time and in the same way? The nerve, judging LeBron James for not being a perfect human being while refusing to even acknowledge the ongoing effects of the foundational American act of enslaving Africans! OK, it started with the European colonists before there was an America, but when we had the chance we didn’t change things. Despite their high-minded fair-mindedness, the white guys who founded our country kept on talking, and eventually made law of what they really thought: An enslaved (Black) person is worth three-fifths of a free (white) person.
That phrase still “is” in our Constitution, by the way.
Until white people get over their fear and guilt and just say, plainly, “is,” not “was,” there will be no peace from our injured neighbors. Nor should there be.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg