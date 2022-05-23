Jack Miller’s My Turn article on May 20 disregarded pertinent facts regarding climate change.
Solar would have to produce about 4 million GWh of electricity to power the entire U.S. At 2.8 acres per GWh, 11.2 million acres of land would be used. Imagine the food we could grow on this ground!
What about “conservationists say the solar panels will harm a pristine desert ecosystem and especially the desert tortoise.” Panel production creates dioxins that can cause reproductive/developmental problems in humans and animals, even cause cancer. Silicon smelters require coal, charcoal, and wood chips (deforestation).
Total annual electricity generation from wind energy was about 338 billion kWh in 2020, using 20 billion acres of mostly wooded land. What about this ecosystem and its animals/insects? Deforestation is a huge significant contributor to climate change. Trees affect our climate in three primary ways: lower temperatures, reduce energy usage and reduce/remove air pollutants. Each part of the tree contributes to climate control, from leaves to roots. A “single” large oak tree is capable of transpiring 40,000 gallons of water into the atmosphere in one year. Leaves also filter particles from the air, including dust, ozone, carbon monoxide and other air pollutants. A “single tree” can absorb 10 pounds of air pollutants per year. In addition, around 2.5 tons of carbon dioxide is absorbed and stored by “one acre” of young forest and one mature tree provides a daily dose of oxygen for four people.
Pakistan has planted more than 1.2 billion trees with a goal of 10 billion. “The new trees will reinvigorate the area’s scenic beauty, act as a control against erosion, help mitigate climate change, decrease the chances of floods and increase the chances of precipitation … .” Others, like India, are doing the same. Also “Various utilities’ electrical equipment has repeatedly been linked to the ignition of disastrous California wildfires, especially during windy weather.”
Building just one wind turbine requires 900 tons of steel, 2,500 tons of concrete and 45 tons of “nonrecyclable” plastic. Solar power requires “even more cement, steel and glass” — not to mention other metals. And you can’t make steel or cement without coal! In addition, old solar panels are being stored in warehouses because we cannot dispose of them safely. The old wind turbine blades stored in Texas, Oklahoma, and other states because there is no cost-effective way to dispose of them would cross the USA 7 1/2 times if laid end to end. China and India are building 1,200 new coal fired electric plants. That pollution doesn’t just stay there!
Are we solving climate change or adding to it? Under President Trump we already met our 2025 Climate Change goals. As for importance, baby formula shortage, inflation (highest in 39 years), food shortages, gas prices, sex trafficking, drugs, kids’ education, crime spree all top climate change for average Americans.
Art Keller lives in Beavertown.