The Democrats brag about the size of the tent covering a broad range of self-interests: African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, youth, women, progressives, and moderates. But is it too broad?
I keep hearing Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin referred to as “moderates.” But they are the ones blocking legislation that their 48 Democratic senatorial colleagues and roughly 80% of their constituents support. Joe Biden and his supporters are moderate Democrats, who fully support the $3.5 billion “Build Back Better” reconciliation bill.
The American people demonstrated in 2020 that they wanted a moderate by almost 8 million votes. They demonstrated in the Democratic primary that they didn’t want progressives Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. They showed in the general election that they did not want an incompetent conservative Republican.
Senators Sinema and Manchin are conservatives! In fact, moderate President Biden has already negotiated a reduction of Bernie Sander’s and Elizabeth Warren’s progressive $6 billion dollar package that would have fixed all America’s structural problems: Economic, social, and political. Those negotiations have already cost us the wherewithal to support several desperately needed programs that would have brought us up to the levels of our European allies.
So, why are liberal Democrats negotiating with conservatives in their own party? Now they are reducing an already moderate bill, lowering its financing even closer to what obstructionist Republicans want — no new programs at all. They are willingly playing right into Republican hands.
Sinema and Manchin are behaving just like Republicans in that they are (1) “negotiating” in bad faith, unclear about what they want, and (2) moving the goal posts as they “negotiate” to delay and make negotiations more difficult. Moreover, (3) they, like the new Republicans, apparently consider a successful negotiation getting everything they want at the expense of the other side.
Manchin even wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that negotiations should take a “strategic pause,” knowing that getting the bill passed well before the 2022 elections is crucial for Democrats.
President Biden saw what happened to the Affordable Care Act back in 2011, when, after 122 Republican amendments, no Republican voted for it. Republicans immediately began a full-frontal assault on it, misrepresenting it disastrously.
When the electorate did not see the benefits of that act before voting in 2012, Democrats got “shellacked,” to use President Obama’s word. By 2016, after more than 50 attempts by Republicans to repeal the ACA, Americans understood its value.
The Republicans did still squeak by in the 2016 presidential election despite Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.
I hope that President Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will bring up the “Build Back Better” bill and dare Sinema and Manchin to vote against it.
If either does vote against it, the Democrats should heavily finance their opponent in their next primary.
But given the inclination of Democrats over the past 50 years to bring knives to gunfights with conservatives, my hopes aren’t very high.
Robert Beard is a Professor Emeritus in the Linguistics & Russian programs at Bucknell University.