There were two entities on trial in Mr. Trump’s Second Impeachment: Himself and his party!
The evidence of his total and complete malevolence is overwhelmingly obvious to every impartial observer, but it appears that his party, in the person of the 43 dissenting Republican Senators, has soiled itself in public, unequivocally demonstrating its unquestionable unfitness to govern, rule or serve the American people.
There was more honor, integrity, and devotion to duty shown by individual members of the Capitol and D.C. Municipal Police guarding the Houses of Congress than in the entire coven of craven, self-serving opportunists who ignobly chose personal ambition over fact, truth and accountability for the mob that stormed the building.
May the world long remember, and never forget, both the bravery, courage and sacrifice of the defenders of the Capitol and the dereliction of their duty by that gang of 43.
There’s the report of two of the exhausted defenders of the Capitol after the assault had been repulsed: “I sat down with one of my buddies, another Black guy, and tears just started streaming down my face,” he said. “I said, ‘Is this America? What ... just happened?’”
How say you?
John Cooper,
Lewisburg