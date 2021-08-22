I have to hand it to you Mr. DeCristopher, you’re good! I thought I was reading a column (My Turn, Aug. 15) right out of CNN.
Elections have consequences. After asking why they voted for Biden most of my Democratic friends (not all) said they just didn’t personally like Trump. They didn’t consider the robust economy, the labor market (lowest unemployment numbers in 50 years), the great foreign policy including putting our foot down on China and North Korea and keeping it there, several great Middle East peace treaties and making Europe pay their share for NATO. The world was a lot safer with a strong American president at the helm. They didn’t vote for him because he didn’t seem “presidential” and of course he was a Republican.
So they voted for a man who was kept in the basement during most of the presidential campaign. And when they left him out and onto the podium we found that he couldn’t put two sentences together.
So how are things now going into his eighth month in office? The unemployment numbers are at 5.4% despite millions of jobs available in the market. Why? Because Biden is still paying them (with our money) to stay home. In his first day in office, Biden crushed the oil pipeline (but let Russia build theirs) and put limits on fracking. So now we are paying $3.30 a gallon for gas (and it’s going to go up still). Even last year we were still energy independent. But last week Biden asked/pleaded with the Middle East oil countries to up their oil production so we can buy oil and bring down our gas prices.
Inflation is up about 5.4% thanks to Biden’s giveaway spending. Groceries are almost double and they are going to get worse. Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — very little to do with roads and bridges — last week and they are pushing for another $3.5 trillion in free giveaways. Most economists think the national debt to be around $28 trillion by year’s end. Who is ever going to pay all that off and for how long?
Crime is through the roof — you can’t keep up with changing upward percentages — thanks to some Democrats pushing to “defund the police” policies and DAs who won’t prosecute crime and let criminals out without any bail. Chicago had about 60 shootings in one weekend recently.
It must be like living in a third world city and this is America? The southern border is a sham thanks to Biden’s “come on over” policy. More than 1 million illegal immigrants have come across the border since last fall. These people are being let into the country and shipped out to who knows where?
The American people are being mandated again to wear masks, social distance and get the vaccine in order to work but these people can just walk right in. How are they going to add to the spread of the COVID-19? And who’s going to have to pay for these people: Their housing, food, hospitalization and schooling? The American people, of course.
And lastly, Biden now has his own Vietnam. Because of Biden’s pull out policy in Afghanistan many people are going to die. I watched today on TV as people were falling to their death as the planes were taking off. A quick flash back to Vietnam watching the helicopters take off from the American Embassy and people hanging on to the rudders. But here’s the real tragedy: Since 2001, 3,500 coalition soldiers have died there — two-thirds of them Americans and 20,000 Americans have been wounded there. Iraq will follow soon. At the end of 2019, more than 7,000 American soldiers have died in Iraq and Afghanistan. For what? Failed American policy just like Vietnam and you cannot blame Trump.
So elections have consequences. I won’t debate Mr. DeCristopher’s letter points. He’s too far gone. But I will say this to my Democratic friends: Doesn’t all this worry you? Everything I stated above is a fact. What happens to America now is on your heads.
Stan Shingara lives in Elysburg.