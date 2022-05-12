The COVID pandemic has led to a number of mysterious and unusual long term sequelae, some very serious but others more in the nuisance category — except for those suffering from them. Two of these — loss of smell (anosmia) and taste (ageusia) — have been reported in as many as 80% of patients, although only 20% have them after one month.
There have been numerous attempts to improve them, mostly empirical, from nasal steroids to simply trying numerous different scents daily. One of my family members has suffered from anosmia and ageusia which started shortly after only one day of COVID nasal symptoms. She has tried numerous things for the past 18 months to resolve the problem and even enrolled in clinical trials without success.
Recently I came across an article on the use of turmeric which two patients had tried with success, so she used it. Surprisingly she found that after only two doses her smell and taste both improved. Since COVID is known to interact with various proteins involved with these senses, and turmeric has been observed to block some pro-inflammatory regulators and signaling pathways, such an effect is plausible.
In order to evaluate further she tried to smell and eat things she had never used before to check if it was wishful thinking on her part. She described to friends what she thought these new things smelled and tasted like and fortunately found they concurred with her description.
A trial of one does not provide clinical proof of efficacy but does offer hope trying something that is cheap and usually safe for anyone suffering from these. How long to use it is unknown but we are trying several months for now.
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville