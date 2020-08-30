I have lived in Lewisburg a long time and recently observed something that I have never seen before. In Winfield, the caricature of George Floyd was defaced and the large Trump sign at St Mary’s and Route 15 was altered with a marker of some kind.
The constitution guarantees that all Americans have the right to express themselves as they see fit but do not have the right to destroy or alter someone else’s property.
I just hope that this behavior does not become insidious and destroy our exceptional community as it has other towns and cities.
Gale Reish,
Lewisburg