It saddens me so when the op-ed pages contain the thoughts of those with their learned ignorance and an abundance of hatefulness, as was the case with the Wednesday, Oct. 5 edition: Hatefulness toward educators who would dare offer progressive thoughts or opposition to the dismal politics of the Trumpublican party as it presently stands; ignorance in justifying the abundance of heinous and ongoing, self-serving misdeeds with hardly equivalent “what about-ism.”
The past and ongoing behavior of a former president seems to have no higher purpose than to keep him from being prosecuted, but is not enough to lift the blinders from the eyes of the gullible few who continue to support him, or to discourage lots of bad behavior of and poor positions from those who run for office in his ever-more tarnished image.
Both my long-deceased parents were children of immigrants who came here from Italy. The Great Depression altered my mother’s plans to attend college, but, in addition to raising me and my sister (five years older than I), she was a whiz of a bookkeeper; my dad worked night shifts for most of the time I lived at home as a laborer for P. Ballantine & Sons, the now defunct brewery probably best known back in the day as a sponsor for the New York Yankees.
I was a shy, high-achieving student, graduating second in my high school class of 450 or so. I was granted a small scholarship and attended college, graduating with honors. After graduation, for four years, I scraped out a living in a traveling rock band assembled while a student. Our artistic success wasn’t matched by our earnings, so when we parted ways at the end of 1974, I married the love of my life, and with her blessing and help, decided to further my education.
I applied to (and was accepted by) only one law school because it offered a night program. I worked serially for the Post Office, the American Federation of Musicians, and the U.S. Navy (as a civilian employee), and for a private law firm working full-time days while going to school mostly at night. When I successfully completed law school in 1979, I applied to several firms, but decided ultimately to work for Legal Services, as being of service was a higher value for me than earning the big bucks.
I worked out of the Sunbury Office of Susquehanna, which became North Penn, Legal Services for 36 of my nearly 37 years of lawyering.
All those years spent as an advocate for the financially underprivileged does color my perspective. I have little patience for willful ignorance, and I remain sensitive to the abuses of privilege, such as those long practiced by a once elected presidential candidate who didn’t once win the popular vote, lost in 2020 by more than 7 million votes, but in addition to scheming to remain in office, continues with an ever expanding portfolio of dishonesty to falsely claim that he won.
Now, with the hope of being insulated from prosecution, he postures as if he will run again, choosing to participate as a plaintiff in meritless litigation, having spent and for which he will continue to spend a fortune in attorney fees (if and when he does pay) from what remains of his mostly inherited wealth. He portrays himself as a victim rather than the cold, calculating, amoral narcissist he appears to be. There is no dissuading the misguided faithful who continue to support him and those ne’er-do-wells he endorses, like Mastriano and Oz. But it does sadden me so.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.