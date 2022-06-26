So we caved. The boy, a few months away from sixth grade, got his first cellphone last week.
It follows a pattern for us. His sister got one heading into sixth grade because she was going to be walking part of the way home from school some days, and we thought it was prudent. Since the second fifth grade ended, the boy’s been asking when it was his turn.
A few hours later, the first text arrived. “Your awesome,” he texted the father/editor who quickly corrected his grammar, already aware that the boy is better with numbers than letters.
Apparently, we fit right in with most Americans. According to a survey by Common Sense Media, more than half of American children have a cellphone by age 11. The survey used the word “own.” Semantics I guess. About 20 percent of 8-year-olds have a cellphone, the same survey noted.
In a commentary published in the Chicago Tribune, a school administrator from Illinois noted that the push toward technology at younger ages means more young people are communicating. However, the method in which they communicate continues to pivot away from personal connectivity into a language all of its own.
Jacob McNair, of the South Holland School District in Illinois, wrote that there are nearly 1,700 common abbreviations and acronyms used in texting (ie, LOL, BRB, OMG). The reliance on this wave of technology and the language shortcuts is creating a challenge for educators.
“Teachers have explained to me how often they have to correct basic words in their students’ writing because far too many of them use text language in place of formal English,” McNair wrote. “This may seem inconsequential; these youths are many years away from entering the labor force. But if steps are not taken to address this problem, it could present a challenge for our labor force and our economy.”
Maybe we’re at a tipping point here.
Start with the fact that the technology isn’t going anywhere and at some point, more people will lean toward that outlet. It might not represent progress, but it’s going to happen.
When kids today say they’ve “talked” to someone, chances are that conversation happened via text, not over the phone and almost definitely not in person.
The problem with that trend is the availability of constant connectivity is creating a generation of people — soon-to-be generations — who may lack the ability to create a deep, personal connection. Some may be uncomfortable in a setting with others where face-to-face conversations are a real thing.
That’s a bad thing. For a lot of reasons.
As someone who has a tendency to ramble at times, I appreciate and understand the convenience of text or email. I probably text Daily Item reporters 10 times a day and perhaps a similar number of emails. My wife loves it when my phone buzzes at 4 a.m. on a Saturday and glances over my shoulder to a text from “FRANCIS SCARCELLA.”
But there’s something to be said for sitting in a room full of smart, passionate, well-meaning, reasonable people who are good listeners.
During the peak of COVID, Daily Item staffers shifted our weekly planning meeting from an in-person gathering to a weekly phone call. Similar conversations, but they never felt engaging enough.
We’re back in person and the engagement has returned. My fear is what those conversations will be like a decade from now, when a generation of people who have communicated with their thumbs or via a keyboard, get into those same rooms.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.