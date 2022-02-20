The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2022 finally has a bill number in the United States Senate: S.3623. After three years of negotiations in Congress, this is a step forward but is not enough.
Data shared by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence outline the horrific reality of sexual, domestic, and gender-based violence. In the United States, four of five women and two of five men experience sexual violence. Between one and one-quarter of these survivors are victimized as children — a third of women and a quarter of men in the United States are victims of domestic abuse.
Some of these victims will not live to share their stories. Those that do will carry the burdens and scars of their victimization with them through the rest of their lives.
First signed into law in 1994, the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) has become an indispensable part of our country’s response to gender-based violence (domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking). VAWA has been reauthorized three times since 1994, each time expanding and updating to meet the needs of victims, survivors, and other stakeholders.
Since the introduction of VAWA, rates of domestic violence have decreased by more than half, and survivors have been better able to access the legal system. Service providers, like Transitions of PA, have expanded infrastructure and enhanced services at no cost to those seeking safety, support, and advocacy.
On Dec. 21, 2018, VAWA’s authorization lapsed. Although VAWA as a whole contains no sunset provision and does not end or negate any legal improvements that have accompanied prior authorizations, funding authorizations for federal grant programs to provide no-cost services to victims continue to remain in limbo.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, survivors are in need more than ever. Stay-at-home orders were dangerous or even deadly to victims whose home was unsafe. Social distancing isolated vulnerable people in dangerous situations and pandemic stressors intensified abuse. Service providers had difficulty accessing victims, and many resource centers were short-staffed or underfunded.
The House of Representatives passed H.R. 1620, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 in March of 2021. Almost a year later, the Senate, through bi-partisan support, has refined and strengthened some of the provisions of H.R. 1620. The Senate’s version, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2022, has excluded or modified the more contentious provisions of H.R. 1260 while maintaining the bill’s integrity, focusing on the needs of victims and survivors, and meaningfully building upon VAWA’s current provisions. This bill strengthens sexual violence prevention and education efforts; expands emergency housing support for survivors; increases accessibility for victims that belong to rural communities, diverse cultures, and the LGBTQ spectrum; encourages trauma-informed law enforcement practices; and supports increased funding for legal services, and sexual assault forensic examiner training.
VAWA’s historic significance, and the profound necessity of this reauthorization, should compel engagement and support of the United States Senate. Join Transitions of PA in supporting victims and survivors in our communities.
Maintaining the status quo is not acceptable. Reach out to Senators Toomey and Casey. Thank them for their past support of victims throughout the commonwealth and emphasize the urgency of their support for VAWA now. VAWA saves lives, supports families, and its reauthorization is crucial. It is a matter of justice and compassion.
As stated by co-sponsors Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Dick Durbin (D-Ill,) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), “Every day that goes by without action puts lives at risk….” It is time to reauthorize VAWA now.
Mae-Ling Kranz is the chief executive officer for Transitions of PA, the comprehensive victim service organization providing services in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.