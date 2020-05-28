To the Union County Commissioners and District Attorney: Enough is enough. It is time to reopen Union County.
When the disaster declaration was initially declared for COVID-19, we agree that quick and decisive action was needed to minimize the impact on our health care systems and flatten the curve. The governor issued his executive orders and Union County residents complied.
Three months later, our citizens understand what is needed to protect themselves and others. We understand how to implement procedures in the stores large and small, and our smaller businesses, restaurants, dentists, hair salons and more have seen and learned what needs to be done despite the fact that they are still closed. We’ve seen that COVID-19 is most critical in confined living areas and with our elderly and immunity-impaired populations.
Unfortunately, rather than focus primarily on these at-risk populations, the governor and Health secretary have focused generally on the entire population without regard for rural versus urban considerations. We’ve also seen the dire predictions of many experts have not materialized, especially in rural areas like our own.
Instead, county residents have lost their jobs. The governor’s actions have ruined the livelihood of hundreds of hard-working Union County citizens in exchange for the one fatality and 0.1 percent of our county population that have contracted the virus. We have great sympathy for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 around our state, but we also have great concern for the families that now have to struggle with financial concerns, mental health stress, addiction and more because of the shutdown.
Again, our governor has pitted groups of Pennsylvanians against one another. With Snyder County going green, this will be exacerbated in our own area. Small businesses in Snyder County will rebound from this lockdown while Union County businesses remain shuttered. And he has not included county commissioners, township supervisors, or even more amazingly, our representatives in the legislature in this process.
This need not happen — enough is enough. We should focus our efforts on making sure our nursing homes have the supplies, staff, testing and whatever else they need to protect their residents and staff. Our hospital has shown they can handle the pressures of COVID-19 and have the capacity to spare with no current cases currently admitted. We have testing available for any who have symptoms.
Allow our businesses and communities to reopen. Our people have shown they can adapt to changes to survive and prosper. We trust and have faith in the great people and businesses of Union County to operate in a manner that protects those of our population in harm’s way and allows our residents to go back to work, enjoy their communities and have a quality of life. We, however, have no faith in Gov. Wolf and Secretary Levine’s ability to do the right thing.
We urge you to declare Union County open for business and return our county to the people.
Billy Allred, President, Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials Supervisor, Union Township
Joseph Wise, Chairman Buffalo Township
William Zimmerman, Supervisor, Buffalo Township
Paul Haines, Buffalo Township Supervisor
Paige Curry, Vice-President Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials Secretary & Tax Collector, Buffalo Twp.
Daniel Dietrich, Second Vice-President Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials
Matt Schumacher, Chairman East Buffalo Township
Char Gray, East Buffalo Twp. Supervisor
David Masser, Chairman, Gregg Township
Michael Keiser, Supervisor, Gregg Twp.
Arthur Masser, Supervisor, Gregg Twp.
Bradley Wagner, Chairman, Hartley Twp.
Rudy Lyons, Supervisor, Hartley Township
David Hassenplug, Chairman Kelly Township, Supervisor Kelly Township
Eric Imgrund, Supervisor, Kelly Township
Wayne Klingman, Chairman Lewis Twp.
Robert Goss, Supervisor Lewis Township
Stanley Bingaman, Supervisor Limestone Township
Richard Himmelreich, Chairman Limestone Township
Andrew Keister, Supervisor Limestone Township
Teresa Haines, Secretary, Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials Secretary, Limestone Township
Thomas Reitz, Chairman, Union Township
Wendy Yoder, Asst. Secretary, Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials Secretary & Tax Collector, Union Twp.
Matthew Bowersox, Chairman, West Buffalo Township
Carroll Diefenbach, Chairman, White Deer Township