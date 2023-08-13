If you are reading this, you are likely aware of the recent death of Tharifa Wenrich from Mifflinburg. Tharifa was murdered by her husband, who then died by suicide in their home. This was a domestic violence homicide.
Domestic violence occurs more often than anyone would like to admit. It affects our communities in real ways. Tragedies such as Tharifa’s death leave behind deep, everlasting grief, but also questions of “Why?” Why did this happen? Why, if there was domestic violence occurring, did she not leave? I cannot speak to what Tharifa may have experienced in her relationship prior to her death. What I can tell you is that leaving an abusive relationship is complex, and often an overwhelming and scary process. It isn’t as simple as just walking away, saying it is over, and never coming back.
No one ever plans to choose an abusive partner. None of us has ever entered the world of dating with a desire to be in a romantic relationship with another person that is potentially controlling, obsessively jealous, or has an inclination for violence. Yet so many individuals find themselves there.
A romantic relationship with an abusive person often begins the same way a relationship with a healthy partner begins. Most have a honeymoon phase when everything seems happy and carefree. There is laughter, intimacy, and fun. Unfortunately, many times abusers exhibit personality characteristics that are described to be like Jekyll-and Hyde. In public, with others, in front of family or friends, an abuser may present themselves as loving, charming, and charismatic to the point that others will not and do not recognize any red flags about them as a person.
However, in an abusive relationship, an abuser will begin to find ways to increase the amount of control they have over the relationship, and ultimately the other person.
Consistent and common factors across abusive relationships for a victim include denial, shame, and fear. No one wants to admit to themselves or others that they are in an abusive relationship. Oftentimes, victims will minimize and rationalize the abuse, or take the blame for their abusers’ behaviors.
Sometimes they cite their feelings of love and commitment to the abuser as a reason for staying. Sometimes it is their hope that the abuser will change, as there have been good times between episodes of abuse. Or sometimes, it is because they share children, and want to keep their family together.
Other factors include lack of financial resources, having nowhere else to live, or having been isolated to the point of having no emotional support outside of the relationship. The list goes on.
Victims may leave and return several times before permanently separating from their abusive partner. In fact, research shows that it can take approximately seven attempts before a victim permanently leaves an abusive partner.
Leaving can be dangerous. Many times, when a victim takes that step and leaves, the potential for the abusive partners’ action to become more violent and lethal increases. The process can take weeks or months, or sometimes even years.
If you are reading this, and you believe your personal situation may be abusive, please reach out as soon as you can safely do so. Your partner may have convinced you that you are somehow responsible for the situation or that you deserve the abuse in some way. You may think it is up to you to fix things or that the abuse will stop if you are able to somehow be a better partner. None of these things are true. It is not your fault. You are not responsible for your abuser’s actions. Abuse is not love, and you are not alone. Your situation may feel hopeless but please know there is hope. You deserve a happy, healthy, and safe life free of abuse.
Please allow us to support you in creating a plan to help you reach safety. All services provided by Transitions of PA to victims, survivors, and their families are free, confidential, and voluntary. Our crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A trained advocate at Transitions of PA is waiting for your call at 1-800-850-7948.
Mae-Ling Kranz is the chief executive officer for Transitions of PA, the comprehensive victim service organization providing services in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.