National Immunization Awareness Month pops onto the calendar every August, offering timely reminders about keeping children’s vaccinations up to date as another school year begins.
But immunizations against harmful, potentially debilitating diseases aren’t just for kids. Immunization schedules for adults of all ages can be just as robust — and important.
Fortunately, the cost of nearly every dose is fully covered by private or government insurance programs.
“Getting vaccinated and staying up to date is one of the easiest, most cost-effective ways to prevent disease,” said Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “Vaccines help protect everyone, including people with compromised immune systems who cannot get vaccinated. It is essential that everyone, especially children, are up-to-date on all recommended immunizations before heading back to the school.”
All school students in kindergarten through grade 12 are required to be immunized for tetanus, diphtheria, polio, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), hepatitis B and chickenpox. Students entering the seventh grade also need the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) and tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (Tdap). If a student does not have at least one dose of these immunizations, they risk exclusion from school.
The COVID-19 vaccine, now available for those 5 years and older, is not mandatory to attend school, but health officials on the national, state and local levels recommend it.
State officials note that health coverage is available for all children in Pennsylvania. No family makes too much money to buy coverage through the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and families or children might also qualify for coverage through medical assistance. CHIP and Medicaid help ensure that parents can access affordable health coverage and care for their children. Immunizations and well-child visits are covered through both programs.
Vaccination recommendations don’t end when students graduate from school. Adult vaccination schedules and recommendations include inoculations against influenza, pneumonia, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis and others.
Much more information is available from local health care providers, on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s NIAM website at: www.cdc.gov/vaccines/events/niam.
