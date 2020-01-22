You really can’t read the headline without hearing bells.
“Kettle Drive raises more than $94,000,” the headline states in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Item.
The 2019 Salvation Army Kettle Drive, the annual fundraising effort conducted over the holiday season, generated $94,128.
Joel Harris, coordinator for the Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton, said the goal was $100,000 — $40,000 to help meet the needs of people served by the Milton office and $60,000 for those served by the Sunbury office. Milton raised $36,598 and Sunbury raised $57,530 between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, so the goal came up about $6,000 short.
But it was clearly a success.
“While both locations fell just shy of their goals,” Harris explains, “they fell within our anticipated outcome and we are able to continue providing effective services for those in need.”
It all happened because dozens of volunteers — people from all walks of life — gave at least a few hours of their time to stand beside those black kettles, often in uncomfortably cold conditions, and ring the bells on behalf of others who could use a holiday blessing.
Those who own and operate Boscov’s department store, Walmart and Community Aid in Hummels Wharf; Family Dollar and the Sunbury Market House in Sunbury; Surplus Outlet in Northumberland; Tractor Supply in Shamokin Dam; Big Lots, Country Cupboard and Walmart in Kelly Township; Great ValU in Turbtoville, the Lewisburg Farmers Market in East Buffalo Township and the Street of Shops in Lewisburg, participated by allowing the volunteers to greet their customers with a sound that has become synonymous with holiday giving.
During the same period of time, residents across the Central Susquehanna Valley donated more than $124,000 to the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, a program that also directly benefits local people and families in need.
Since 1987, the fund sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $3 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. All of the money is donated to, and administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury to help those in need.
So the next time we get fed up with divisive, hateful rhetoric, rude behavior or disturbing news, we can call up a quick reminder of the best qualities of the human spirit simply by thinking about the sound of those bells.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.