Administrators, teachers and students at the SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin continue to promote their positive, helpful and uplifting community outreach and service efforts.
All students enrolled in one of the 19 vocational-technical school programs at SUN Tech are required to complete one community service project each year while earning their high school diploma.
On Tuesday, students in the wood, design and technology class traveled to Keithan’s Bluebird Gardens in Sunbury to see a 10-foot-tall wooden peace pole, initially installed there by SUN Tech students in 1997. The peace pole, an internationally-recognized symbol inscribed with messages promoting peace on Earth, is beginning to show its age and should be replaced, class members noted.
The current students plan to build a new one, using thermally modified lumber to create the lettering.
That’s just one of the community service projects carried out this year by students enrolled in a wide variety of career-oriented programs, including advertising art and design, auto technology, carpentry, auto collision repair, computer networking and technology, cosmetology, criminal justice, dental, diesel and truck technology, electrical, health, ventilation and air conditioning, masonry, mechatronics, metalworking, welding and wood design.
During this school year, SUN students have helped set up the Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg, provided holiday gifts to the Haven Ministry homeless shelter in Sunbury, donated $1,000 to community food banks and offered manicures to residents at area nursing homes, among many others.
Nearly 300 high school students from eight Valley school districts — Lewisburg, Juniata, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Warrior Run — are enrolled in SUN Tech programs, enabling them to develop their experience and skills in their chosen field of study and possibly earn valuable industry certifications as well as their high school diploma.
In addition to all of the educational opportunities, school administrators list community service among the top reasons to attend SUN Tech.
“They’re learning all sorts of ways to give back to the community,” said Jessica Hetrick, the school’s child accounting and Pennsylvania Information Management System secretary.
Bryan Seward, the instructor of the wood, design, and technology class, said the students would have replaced the peace pole at the Sunbury garden, regardless if it fulfilled a public service requirement.
“It’s nice to give back,” he noted.
Yes, it is, and that’s just one of the many valuable life lessons students at the SUN Area Technical Institute are learning.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.