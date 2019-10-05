I assume South Williamsport principal and Heartland Conference dictator — er, vice dictator — Jesse Smith is barred for life from using the phrase “It’s for the kids” after Wednesday’s ridiculous decision that seems to have no effect beyond punishing the four schools involved in the rescheduling of two football games.
Obviously three members of the conference — Southern Columbia’s Jim Roth and Shikellamy’s Jason Bendle and Todd Tilford — actually know what’s best for their kids, and want to provide it.
Instead, in the name of preserving, well, it’s hard to say what, Smith chooses to threaten his members and insist on a game that isn’t really a league contest (Southern Columbia and Shikellamy are in different divisions).
Even if the Heartland gets a cut of ticket sales when two of its members play, I would think the other schools would see through this sham and find better leadership.
Jeff Fishbein,
Selinsgrove