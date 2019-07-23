As part of new state law that outlines training procedures for those specifically hired to protect students in schools, Gov. Tom Wolf took a prudent additional step — making it clear that teachers should not be the ones carrying guns.
“I want teachers to teach,” the governor said last week, noting that when he signed the legislation into law earlier this month, he penned a letter stating that school districts should not try to use the legislation addressing guidelines for security personnel in schools to justify arming teachers.
“My administration worked to amend this bill to prevent it from allowing teachers to be armed,” the governor said as the law was signed on July 2.
“Pennsylvania law now makes clear that teachers may not be armed. Moreover, this bill now standardizes training and clarifies my administration’s guidance against arming teachers — guidance that some school districts attempted to ignore. This bill will make training requirements for armed security stricter, more comprehensive and based on modern practices for security, trauma and other essential skills and knowledge for security personnel. The Pennsylvania Department of Education will immediately send updated guidance to all school districts to clarify that this new law bars teachers from being armed.”
The law, authored by state Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland County, is focused on giving schools a wider selection of security options, including provisions that enable security guards or sheriffs deputies to carry weapons in schools. Previously, only police officers were permitted to carry firearms in schools.
The legislation sets the training requirements that schools must use if they want to arm security guards. Under Act 67, those requirements include: successfully completing Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training programs or having graduated from the State Police Academy and having been employed as a state trooper.
To be armed, the guards must also take the Basic School Resource Officer Course of Instruction or an equivalent program approved by the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
All of these provisions apply to those hired specifically as school security personnel, not teachers.
We agree with the governor that teachers should maintain full focus and attention on their students. If any kind of threatening event were to occur in the school, the teacher’s primary responsibility should remain with every student in the class and not be diverted away from them into a hallway or some other location in the school building.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s editorial was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.