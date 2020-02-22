As an ex-Catholic and Harrisburg native, I read with interest the Feb. 20, Daily Item cover story about the Harrisburg Diocese bankruptcy filing.
Key quotes are “The Diocese joins 20 others....seeking protection from creditors through bankruptcy.” Bishop Gainer said he wanted to express his “heartfelt apology” to victims of abuse and expressed regret about the church’s failure to protect the children abused by priests.
Hard to believe that the “assets listed in the bankruptcy” only include those owned by the diocese and not property owned by the parishes? The 89 parishes are required to support the diocese financially throughout the year!
There has always been a need to properly screen/test potential priests before they actually become priests. Not sure there was any proper screening, even now.
The Church has created its own huge mess by doing nothing for years!
Michael Tucci,
Mount Pleasant Mills