One year ago today, most of us were scrambling to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or working to schedule an appointment to get one while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attempted to clarify the situations in which facial masks would be needed, and when they could be removed.
So it’s probably fair to say that a new traffic safety law outlining rules for drivers traveling past the scene of an emergency was not garnering much attention as it took effect one year ago this week.
The new traffic regulations contained within Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law (Act 105 of 2020) require motorists approaching an emergency response area, such as a traffic accident or disabled vehicle, to merge into a lane farther away from the scene, if possible, or if not, to slow down to no more than 20 mph less than posted speed limit for that stretch of roadway.
An emergency response area is defined as where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing or where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares, posted signs or are working to warn motorists to slow down.
“This law has been a welcome step towards protecting tow operators, medical personnel and other responders across Pennsylvania,” noted Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central, the not-for-profit travel agency that posted this timely reminder.
“Unfortunately, too many Pennsylvanians are unaware of the important aspects of this law and the fines that can be incurred when you violate it.”
The safety of other people who may be on the road during an emergency situation is obviously the primary focus here. However, drivers should know that the new law created a new point system and raised fines and other punishments for those who don’t comply.
Drivers who fail to merge into a safer lane or slow down as they pass an emergency scene face fines of $500 for a first-time offense, $1,000 for a second offense and $2,000 for a third offense. For third and subsequent offenses, a 90-day license suspension will be imposed. Violations that result in the death or injury of an emergency responder or anyone else at an emergency scene will face a $10,000 fine.
In addition, fines for several other traffic violations committed within an emergency response area will be doubled when first responders are on the scene of the emergency.
All drivers must become familiar with these procedures and follow them, just as they would follow the long-standing and familiar laws and procedures that apply to school bus safety.
In either situation, people may be on the road, and any time that happens, lives are at stake.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.