For almost two decades, the team of specially trained professionals at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Sunbury has served children identified as victims of abuse by providing a safe space where children and their families find peace, trust and access to services.
Our first priority is the child’s healing. Through a child-centered approach, we address the child’s physical and mental health in an environment built for them.
The CAC is staffed by a small but mighty team including a forensic interviewer, a victim advocate, trauma therapist, sexual assault nurse examiner and medical provider. When a child is referred, they first meet with the interviewer. This conversation is observed by law enforcement, child protective services and sometimes prosecution. The reason for this is threefold:
Repeat interviews can be traumatizing — this process decreases the number of interviews.
It increases the likelihood of successful prosecution of the offender.
Interviewers are trained in child forensic interviewing. They use skills in child development, linguistics, memory and suggestibility to engage the child and garner accurate information.
The CAC also provides medical examinations, crisis intervention counseling, victim advocacy and more.
The CAC has fantastic partners across the health system. From behavioral health to pediatrics and the emergency department, many teams play a critical role in caring for children.
Much of this work is possible thanks to the efforts and funds raised by the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger, the Geisinger Foundation, grants and generous donors. It is a true community effort — one that is much needed.
Nationwide, CACs saw a significant reduction in cases during COVID, but we saw an increase. COVID fatigue, isolation and financial stressors can create a perfect storm of risk for our children. They need us now more than ever.
During a recent community event, Frank Maffei, MD, chairman of Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, reminded us, “Abuse will kill more children than COVID, influenza and RSV combined.”
Sadly, five children die every day in the U.S. from abuse or neglect, and in 80% of those cases at least one parent was involved. Communities need to come together to find ways to identify and protect children who are at risk.
If you suspect child abuse, report it. A report can be based on suspicion, not confirmation. You can report suspected abuse by calling:
n Childline, a toll-free hotline (800-932-0313) available 24/7
n Your local child protective services office
n Your local police department
Remember, suspicion is enough to make the call. We owe it to the children.
Melissa Wagner is the program director at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Child Advocacy Center.