Proud of The Daily Item — for its coverage of President Biden’s Jan. 6 speech and including the GOP committee leaders review. They felt he should have concentrated on the pandemic (do they live under a rock) instead of the “peaceful protest” at the Capitol. And for doing nothing for the country since being elected. Oh, that’s right, “Trump won.” So keep sending him money! But be sure the GOP will complain the fake news Item twisted their words to make them look bad.
Although Representatives Keller and Meuser somewhat condemned the insurrection, they still voted to stop the certification. Now they proclaim the GOP stands for the constitution and law and order. Does this mean the changes in voting rights and gerrymandering? How about those signs and flags with Trump holding assault rifles? Great prediction for law and order in this country. And all the anti-vax propaganda pushed by the former president and his supporters even though he and they have all gotten even their boosters!
Another recent letter said to start from the bottom to make changes. This November we have that chance. There are many good choices on both sides. People who do care about this country! Let’s vote them into office and get rid of those who proclaim they are working for the country.
The previous four years did nothing for the country, only for the rich and the middle pays more. Nothing for the economy, trade, or infrastructure. It only takes your vote to get the ball rolling. Think!
William Herrold,
Northumberland