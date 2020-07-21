The chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic has pushed attention on another important matter — the U.S. Census — into the background over the past four months, but time continues to tick away for completion of these calculations required every 10 years under the U.S. Constitution.
In March, just as COVID-19 was first emerging in the United States, invitations to complete the 2020 Census were sent to homes across the nation. The invitations enabled citizens to complete the questionnaire online, over the phone or by mail — without having to meet with a census taker.
Those who may need a bit of incentive to complete the form and submit it might want to note that starting on Aug. 11, census takers will begin to visit homes that have not yet responded. The census taker visits are scheduled from Aug. 11 to Oct. 31, but citizens can still respond on their own any time before Oct. 31.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced last month that it will send an additional reminder postcard to households that have not yet responded. The postcard is scheduled to arrive this week — before July 28 — two weeks before census takers are set to begin visiting households that have not yet responded.
The U.S. census counts the population of the United States and five U.S. territories. The population count provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers and others use to provide daily services, products and support over the next 10 years. Billions of dollars in federal funding designated for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources are based on census data.
The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and the numbers are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
The census is conducted every 10 years, and this year marks the 24th time that the United States has counted its population since 1790. Participation is required under the law.
Everything has been crazy this year, but this week may be the best time to take a few minutes and complete the census form if you have not already done so.
Visit the website — 2020census.gov — for much more information, including facts, why your answers matter and how to respond.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.